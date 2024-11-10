The Times Record deserves to take a bow. Front-page articles are leading us toward a new “way.” A way out of and away from long eras of treating the Earth as something to use and dominate.

Of all the many things that need to change in our Western way of looking at who we are on this planet, this is a key issue.

With a deep understanding of ourselves as an interconnected part of nature, living in wise connection with Earth’s finite systems, our arrogance, violence, oppression and greed, all the long list of symptoms we’re stuck in can shift.

So, I’m happy to see front-page articles about Maine scientists kayaking in Casco Bay with Maine Indigenous leaders, exploring understandings and solutions to environmental concerns. Many front pages share news of positive, eco-friendly business ventures or Bowdoin students’ respectful outreach to college trustees about their responsibility to stand tall for non-violence by asking hard questions of them. Articles honoring teachers for outdoor education; conservationists working with clammers for access to protected shores; projects in sustainable seafood harvesting; all important food for thought.

Thinking about community in a new way is a breath of fresh air and important to a sustainable future.

One article reminded me of an issue to think about. It was about a sixth grader, a bright and capable boy, who won an award for shooting not one but four wild creatures. I don’t believe the family’s hunger was in the equation. Learning from and valuing the lives of wild creatures would have been a richer experience for that boy, or so it seems to me. This could be a nice example of looking at where we are today in our connection with nature and seeing where a shift could take us.

Overall, these several weeks of front pages have shown us the intention you have to make us more and more aware of becoming a sustainable community. I hope you’re finding lots of readers who appreciate your efforts!

Thank you,

Rosalie Paul,

Brunswick

