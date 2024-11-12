Yes, it’s that time of year, and I can’t let it pass by without giving a shout-out to everything pumpkin spice.

This is the dessert to make anytime this season, and when Thanksgiving comes around, it’s the perfect fit if you’re undecided about making apple, pumpkin or pecan pie. The flavors and textures of this heavenly pan of joy cover all three of those cravings quite nicely and is the perfect platform for the obligatory holiday ice cream or whipped cream.

When preparing this tri-flavored crisp, keep in mind that the variety of apples you choose does matter and will affect the amount of sugar to add. For example, I used Cortlands when making this latest batch, so I used a bit less sugar.

Be sure to gauge the spices according to your taste, especially when considering how much ground cloves to use. Have a little nibble as you put this dessert together so the cloves don’t overpower the other spices or the apples. Because the spices for the crisp topping mirror the spices for the filling, you may want to adjust those as well.

Although at its best when served warm, this crisp can be served at room temperature or even chilled. You’ll be very pleased with the jammy consistency of the filling that is reminiscent of pecan pie but without the corn syrup. Isn’t it fabulous that both pumpkin and apples are health foods?

Serve this deliciousness up with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream as mentioned. I like it best with a simple yet generous drizzle of fresh cream over the top.

Advertisement

This dessert is also a terrific breakfast or brunch food, but if it seems too decadent for a morning meal, I’ve included a recipe for homemade granola with similar flavors. And yes, this can be enjoyed with ice cream, too.

Pumpkin Apple Crisp

Filling

• 3 pounds Honeycrisp, Granny Smith or any crisp apple variety, peeled and diced

• 2/3 cup canned pumpkin or fresh pumpkin purée

• 1/2 cup brown sugar

• 1/2 cup granulated sugar

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• Juice of 1 small lemon

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

• 1/2 teaspoon ginger

• 1/4-1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 cup flour

Crisp topping

• 2/3 cup flour

• 2/3 cup brown sugar

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

• 1/2 teaspoon ginger

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

• 1/2 cup (1 stick) cold butter, cut into cubes

• 1 cup rolled oats

• 1/2 cup pecans or walnuts, chopped (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 14-by-9-inch rectangular baking pan or similar-sized dish.

Advertisement

In a large bowl, combine diced apples with pumpkin purée, brown sugar, granulated sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, lemon juice and vanilla. Toss until apples are well-coated with pumpkin.

In a separate bowl, mix flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and ground cloves until well combined. Add butter and use a pastry cutter or your hands to work the butter into the dry ingredients until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in the oats and nuts.

Spoon apple and pumpkin mixture into the prepared baking dish, spreading it out evenly. Sprinkle oatmeal mixture over the top, ensuring that it’s evenly distributed.

Bake for 50-60 minutes or until the topping is golden brown and the filling is soft and bubbly.

Allow the crisp to cool for about 10 minutes before serving. Yield: 6 servings

Pumpkin Apple Cinnamon Granola

• 2 cups oats

• 1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

• 1/2 cup walnuts, chopped

• 1/2 cup raw pumpkin seeds

• 1/2 teaspoon sea salt

• 1 cup pumpkin puree

• 1/2 cup maple syrup

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

• 1 cup dried apples, chopped

• 1 cup dried cranberries or raisins

Advertisement

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a large, shallow baking pan with parchment paper.

In a large mixing bowl, combine oats, coconut flakes, walnuts, pumpkin seeds and sea salt.

In a smaller bowl, combine pumpkin puree, maple syrup, vanilla and cinnamon.

Transfer the pumpkin mixture to the oats, toss to coat, adding more oats if needed.

Spread mixture evenly in the prepared baking pan and bake for 10 minutes. Toss, then continue to bake for about 10 more minutes or until completely browned.

Remove from the oven and stir. Allow to cool, then transfer to a glass storage container and toss in dried apples and dried cranberries or raisins. Yield: 5 1/2 cups

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net.

Copy the Story Link