AUGUSTA – John McPhail, 94, passed away peacefully Nov. 8, 2024, at Togus Springs Hospice in Augusta, Maine.

John was born June 7, 1930, to John McPhail Sr. and Irene (Olson) McPhail in Portland, Maine. John attended Portland schools, graduating from Deering High School.

After serving in the military, John pursued his BS and Masters degrees in education. John was both teacher and principal throughout his 33 years. He taught at Sebago Elementary for a year, then Woolwich Central for seven years. John then retired from West Bath School after twenty five years. Children and education were his passion.

John’s greatest accomplishment was marrying our mother Lillian (Strout) on August 12, 1951. They settled in Woolwich where they raised their children as well as supported the community; most notably the Woolwich Grange, Fire Department and Civil Defense along with various town committees.

In later years they were very busy camping with the Good Sam Downeasters, and wintering in Zephyr Hills, Fla. They also traveled extensively.

John was predeceased by his parents and brothers Robert and George McPhail. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Lillian; two sisters, Janice Francis and Joan McPhail; and many dear cousins, a niece and several nephews. He is also survived by his children, Wayne (Jean Furber), Linda (Gary) Varney, Pamela Ritenour, Debra McPhail; and five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and two great, great grandchildren. We will all miss him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Woolwich Baptist Church, 812 Middle Road on Saturday Nov. 16. at 11:00 a.m. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Woolwich HIstorical Society

Woolwich Baptist Church or to:

a charity of one’s choice

