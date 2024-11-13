The race for Maine House District 52 is heading for a recount after being decided by a 16-vote margin, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Ballots are still coming in for uniformed military and overseas voters, and this could be the deciding factor in the race between David Guilmette (R) and incumbent Rep. Sally Cluchey (D) for the District 52 seat, which covers Bowdoin, Bowdoinham and Richmond.

As of Wednesday, the uniformed military and overseas voters gave Cluchey 26 votes, bringing her total since Election Day to 2,748. Guilmette held a narrow lead in the race until those votes came in. He received three votes in the overseas batch, bringing his total to 2,732.

Guilmette said he planned to file for a recount Wednesday but declined further comment. The Office of the Secretary of State will schedule the recount in the coming days after the request is filed, according to spokeswoman Emily Cook.

Guilmette has lived in Maine his entire life and in Richmond for over 30 years. He is a Vietnam veteran and a graduate of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. After serving three years of active military duty, Guilmette transitioned to law enforcement.

Cluchey is a Bowdoinham resident who is heavily involved with the Bowdoinham Food Pantry. During her term as a representative, she has served on the Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services, and Inland Fisheries and Wildlife committees.

