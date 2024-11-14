October is not long enough. I propose it be 60 days. And of course we should be able to enjoy crisp days, gorgeous colors and bird season. But hunters like us rejoice because deer season follows bird season.

I was lost in this thought when my good friend and Rangeley resident Bill Murphy called me up, asking if I wanted one more bird hunt before deer season started. Of course I jumped at the chance. The morning was perfect for birding, a cold night, full sun and no wind. Ruffed grouse roost in trees at night and come into the gravel logging roads when the sun warms them. We were riding from hunting spot to hunting spot and would occasionally bump into a bird sunning himself.

I like to walk and Murphy will drop me off on dead-end roads where I leisurely make my way along them until spotting or flushing a bird. We had a nice lunch in the sun and were preparing to head out of the logging roads when Murphy said, “Let’s get you your last bird for a limit.” He drove us down a spur road and said the road was always good for a bird. We had no sooner turned down the dusty road when he stopped the truck and said, “There’s a bird on the edge of the road.” I looked and only saw what looked like a rock. He raised his binoculars to his eyes and exclaimed, “That’s a bird! Shoot it!” Still doubting it, I got out of the truck and loaded up. As I walked closer to get a better look at this “rock,” it moved. I did my job and had a limit of birds that we ate for supper. The moral of the story, never doubt “The Murph” when it comes to birds. As I headed out, I thanked him for the hunting opportunity and wished him luck on his deer season.

Once home, I began the oft-repeated task of readying my deer hunting gear. I started by ensuring my favorite knife, my Buck Model 110, a knife I’ve owned since I bought it at age 16, was sharp. Then I checked my tags and license and put them in a plastic baggie. Next, I greased my boots so they would be waterproof as I trudged across the countryside this month. Finally, I checked my rifles over; the muzzleloader for Cumberland and my old .30-30 for hunting elsewhere. Double checking ammo was my last chore.

For the last two months I’ve been watching the movement of deer on my game cameras on the farm. This year I’m seeing some nice bucks. I can identify each by their antlers. There’s the big eight-pointer, the tall crotch horn, the nice six-pointer and the four-pointer with one spike on the other side. Not sure if this one had a broken rack or if it grew that way. I’m guessing it was broken off as the right-side rack is well developed. I’m also seeing a good number of does and fawns. Looks like it will be a good deer season. Hunters just like me have waited all year for this month to make memories, lay down some nutritious winter food and continue a tradition that runs so deep within our hearts and souls.

