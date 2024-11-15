TOPSHAM – Anne Morin Ackley, 87, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Winship Green Nursing in Bath. She was at peace and surrounded by her loved ones. Anne was born in Brunswick, on Nov. 1, 1937, at the old hospital on the corner of Union and Cumberland Street. (Delivered by Dr. Maurice Dionne) the daughter of Edith (Black) and Michael Morin Jr. Anne graduated from Brunswick High School in 1956.
Anne worked at Brunswick Savings Institution for 10 1/2 years before marring Robert G. Ackley in August of 1968.
Anne took great pleasure working on the Topsham History Committee with her friend Marie Hoskins, and eas a previous President of the Third Order of Mary at St. John’s Catholic Church in Brunswick.
She was predeceased by her parents, Edith and Michael Jr., and her brother, Richard Morin.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 56 years, Robert; son, Michael; brother, William Morin and his wife Pauline of Topsham; sister-in-law, Glenna Morin; and grandson, Brian Ackley
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Charles Catholic Church, in Brunswick, on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 at 10 a.m., followed by a reception at St. Charles. Burial will take place at Bayview Cemetery in Bowdoinham at 2 p.m.
To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.