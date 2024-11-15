TOPSHAM – Anne Morin Ackley, 87, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Winship Green Nursing in Bath. She was at peace and surrounded by her loved ones. Anne was born in Brunswick, on Nov. 1, 1937, at the old hospital on the corner of Union and Cumberland Street. (Delivered by Dr. Maurice Dionne) the daughter of Edith (Black) and Michael Morin Jr. Anne graduated from Brunswick High School in 1956.

Anne worked at Brunswick Savings Institution for 10 1/2 years before marring Robert G. Ackley in August of 1968.

Anne took great pleasure working on the Topsham History Committee with her friend Marie Hoskins, and eas a previous President of the Third Order of Mary at St. John’s Catholic Church in Brunswick.

She was predeceased by her parents, Edith and Michael Jr., and her brother, Richard Morin.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 56 years, Robert; son, Michael; brother, William Morin and his wife Pauline of Topsham; sister-in-law, Glenna Morin; and grandson, Brian Ackley

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Charles Catholic Church, in Brunswick, on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 at 10 a.m., followed by a reception at St. Charles. Burial will take place at Bayview Cemetery in Bowdoinham at 2 p.m.

