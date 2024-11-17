An unexpected gift of kindness

This afternoon (Nov. 13), I turned into my driveway and as I did so, a pickup that was behind me followed me in. When I got into the dooryard, I stopped and, not recognizing the truck, walked back to see who it was.

Turns out it was Mr. Hubert Clair, owner of White Hawk Construction, and as I walked up to his truck, he handed me my wallet. Stunned, I asked, “Where did you find it?” And he told me he found it in Falmouth, on the northbound on-ramp to 295.

My wife and I had just come from Falmouth — I’d stopped at the Irving to check the tires and had obviously left my wallet on the roof of our car.

At a time when I’m feeling more than a bit letdown by current events, Mr. Clair’s willingness to not only stop to collect my wallet and then to drive it to my home and accept no more reward than a handshake has been a tonic.

So if you need a contractor who is as honest as the day is long, I’d encourage you to search online for “White Hawk Construction Maine.”

And I’d like to say again, “Thank you, Mr. Hubert Clair. Your kindness was a gift I needed.”

Advertisement

Jim Moulton,

Bowdoin

Small things matter

A few Saturdays ago, in fact the very last Saturday morning of soccer practice at the community soccer field, my grandson and his younger sister, their dad and I stopped by Frosty’s in downtown Brunswick to celebrate with a doughnuts!

By the time we arrived, all the doughnuts were gone — other soccer families had the same good idea but beat us to the punch. The children were sad and the grownups, too! The clerk looked at our downtrodden faces, and since we were the only ones remaining in the store, smiled and said she would be right back. She emerged from the kitchen with four small cinnamon rolls explaining that these were all that were left in the back. We offered to pay her but she insisted on giving them to us! Smiles all around! And they tasted so good!

Retiring in Brunswick has been a delight in part because we live so close to our grandchildren and their family. Such a joy to spend time on a weekly basis with them! But another deep joy are the small business establishments in Brunswick like Frosty’s that go out of their way to serve others and bring joy to so many. Small things matter so much, especially good people working at Frosty’s! And the doughnuts are amazing!

Life is good.

With gratitude,

Advertisement

Ron Baard,

Brunswick

Comprehensive Plan community outreach event a success

Many thanks to Brunswick’s Comprehensive Plan Update Steering Committee for the excellent community outreach event last week at the high school. Friendly, informed committee representatives were at eight tables covered with diagrams and blank notepaper for giving suggestions on the evolving Comp Plan. Several town councilors and staff were available to discuss our community vision for the future. The State considers a comprehensive plan to be valid for 12 years, and Brunswick’s current plan is 16 years old. The Comp Plan provides the essential, community vision and policy framework that guides public and private decision-making.

Widespread community input is critical for a truly representative comp plan. The Brunswick committee has offered a dozen events for community input over the past five years. Last week’s outreach was especially important as the draft update will be completed in 2025. Of course, there will be more public opportunity to give feedback on the draft, and I hope hundreds of citizens will give thoughtful, informed input.

I wonder if “education” might be included in the outer circle diagram that summarizes the eight policy areas of the Comp Plan? For me, education is a key activity that flows through all of our community envisioning and sustaining efforts. I missed a table for education at last week’s event. Under “education,” I see three areas: 1. Education of Brunswick children within and outside of our schools — for everyone’s well-being. 2. Education of adult citizens — for informed community participation. 3. Education of we the people of this Earth community —for the interdependent flourishing of our planet.

Another possible outside circle that encompasses all policy areas along with education is “communication.” The committee did a good job of advertising the event with some big signs downtown. Can we continue to expand meaningful ways of communicating as a whole community in town governance, schools, businesses, cultural activities and other areas? Strong communication strengthens our sense of community belonging and involvement. Let’s make this new Comp Plan a widely used, bright compass for the next 12 years.

Bruce Kantner,

Brunswick

Copy the Story Link