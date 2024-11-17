FALMOUTH – Barbara A. (Piteau) Dalton, 83, passed away peacefully on Nov. 9, 2024.

Born on Aug. 31, 1941, in Portland, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mary (Curran) Piteau, Sr. Barbara graduated from Cathedral High School in 1959 and went on work at the New England Telephone Company, also known as NYNEX, eventually becoming a systems trainer.

A woman of faith, she was deeply involved in her community, particularly as a devoted member of the Sodality at St. Joseph’s Church. In her later years, she found joy in volunteering at St. Joseph’s School, working in classrooms and the library and supporting school fundraisers.

In 1980, Barbara married John “Jack” Dalton, who predeceased her in 2019. Together, they shared a love for travel and golf. Barbara’s love for family was evident in her beautifully hosted Christmas dinners, where she delighted in hearing her nieces’ children sing Christmas carols.

Barbara shared a special, lifelong bond with her twin sister, Helen Tackett. The two were inseparable, often traveling and golfing together. Barbara was known for her caring heart and lively spirit, bringing warmth to everyone she met. She also found joy in sewing and working in her yard, hobbies that she approached with the same love and dedication she showed her family.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Jack; her twin sister, Helen Tackett, and her brothers Arthur and John Piteau.

She leaves behind cherished nieces, nephews and cousins who will deeply miss her.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Marcia LeDuc and Sandy Small for their compassionate support in Barbara’s later years.

Visiting hours celebrating Barbara’s life will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway. Prayers will be recited on Thursday, Nov. 21, in the funeral home at 9 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Barbara’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to the

Barbara Bush Foundation

for Family Literacy,

1307 New York Ave. NW,

Suite 701,

Washington, D.C. 20005

