KENNEBUNK – Born and raised in Plainfield, N.J. Summered on Barnegat Bay. U.S. Air Force – four years. Lehigh University, Seton Hall Law School, Rutgers University. Retired after 37 years from Union Carbide Corp as Director of R&D and VP of Technology.

Moved to Kennebunkport – 1997. Avid sailor, tinkerer, golfer, car collector, model airplane builder, weather buff, and groundskeeper of large yard and woodlot on Mast Cove. A founder of the Kennebunkport Residents Association. Produced the KRA newsletter for 23 years. Member of several discussion groups and the Old Goats, an organization of 10 retired professionals. Volunteer at the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust and Graves Library.

Survived by Lisanne Armstrong James, wife of almost 66 years; daughter, Jennifer Anne James; grandson, Max James McNally; great-grandson, Alden James McNally; son-in-law, Robert Kember; Peat and Charley; many out-of-state nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit David’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Suggested donations:

Kennebunkport

Conservation Trust

57 Gravelly Brook Rd.

Kennebunkport, ME 04046;

Graves Memorial Public Library

P.O. Box 391

Kennebunkport, ME 04046

