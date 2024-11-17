PORTLAND – Mary Elizabeth Kuebler, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Portland. She was 93.

Born in Cardiff, Wales, on May 11, 1931, Mary was the youngest and the last surviving of six children to her parents, the late John and Catherine (Carew) Dee.

Mary was known for her zest for life. She enjoyed playing tennis, reading, going to the theater, movies, opera, and spending time outdoors. Most of all she loved to travel, and she cherished her trips back to the United Kingdom. Social and well-loved, she was surrounded by a wide circle of friends. Her role as a mother brought her immeasurable joy, and her love extended warmly to her five grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughters Elizabeth and her husband James Freeman, and Jennifer Kuebler; along with their father, Carl Kuebler. She was a devoted and loving “Nana” to Owen, Brady, and Gwendolyn Freeman, and Griffin and Callie Watson. Mary’s legacy extends to her cherished nieces, nephews, and many friends who were like family.

The family wishes to thank the staff on the third floor of the Sam L. Cohen Building at The Cedars for the compassionate and attentive care given to Mary in her final year.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Rd., Falmouth. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To read her full obituary please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

