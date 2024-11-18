The Good Shepherd Sisters of Québec will transfer ownership of the current St. Joseph’s Convent building and surrounding property, located at 409 Pool St. in Biddeford, to the University of New England, which has a campus on the coast of Biddeford.

The agreement marks the next step of an ongoing relationship between the two organizations, rooted in the shared values of educational innovation and civic partnership, according to a UNE press release. The transfer of ownership, once final, would memorialize the history and legacy of the Good Shepherd Sisters, who have called the convent home for decades, while allowing UNE to better serve its students in its home city of Biddeford.

Discussions for this partnership began in 2017 when The Sisters began planning for the time they would vacate the property. The Sisters identified UNE as a priority partner in the future of the convent building.

“When we recognized we could no longer sustain the property with our current population, we knew UNE would be the ideal choice,” Sister Terry Gauvin, representing The Sisters’ community, said. “Their commitment to both inclusive, innovative education and preservation of Biddeford’s local history aligns perfectly with our mission.”

The agreement grants UNE the option to purchase both the convent building and the surrounding land, following the acquisition of an initial 4-acre parcel this past March.

“I am delighted that UNE and The Sisters achieved this outcome, which was based on trust and mutual respect and provides both organizations tremendous opportunities,” said Jim Irwin, CPA, senior vice president of Finance and Administration at UNE. “We are honored to be entrusted with this property and look forward to ensuring its care for future generations.”

Copy the Story Link