Health officials identified West Nile virus in a crow found in Gorham.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention tested the bird on Thursday, the town announced in a statement Tuesday.

The mosquito-borne virus has been found across Maine since the start of the summer. A Cumberland County resident tested positive for the disease in September, and officials said they had no recent history of out-of-state travel and likely acquired it locally.

The Maine CDC suggests local residents drain sources of standing water, cover skin when outdoors and avoid venturing out at dawn and dusk, when mosquitos are most active.

Many people who contract West Nile virus are asymptomatic or have fever and flu-like symptoms, according to the Maine CDC. In rare cases, it can be fatal.

