AUBURN – Andrew Alexander Chayer Jr., 67, was called home on November 3, 2024. He was born in Portland on Nov. 12, 1956, the son of Andrew and Eve (Charles) Chayer.

Andrew grew up in the local area, attending Westbrook High School, from which he graduated in the class of 1975. Following his graduation, he began his career with the City of Westbrook, where he held various positions before embarking on a new adventure in the early 1980’s. He moved to Alaska and enjoyed the greatness of what that state offers. There he founded his own company, Chayer Tree Experts. Andrew was also a proud member of the IBEW Local 1547, where he dedicated many years of service as a lineman throughout the state.

In 2011, Andrew returned to Maine to enjoy his retirement surrounded by family and friends. He cherished the great outdoors, finding joy in fishing, hunting and exploring the backroads of Maine with his love Wendy. He took pride in the cabin he built nestled in Moose Pass, and last year Andrew made it back there for a visit. A father daughter roadtrip driving across the country and back, one of the most treasured experiences filled with laughter, deep conversations sharing breathtaking landscapes and solidifying their bond that holds a lifetime of memories. Andrew also an accomplished cook and a man of many talents, he was known for his captivating stories that reflected his rich life experiences.

Andrew is survived by his love, Wendy Brown of Auburn; his daughter, Gina Kelly and husband CJ of Saco; his brother, Steve Chayer and wife Elizabeth of Seattle, his sister, Liz Williams and husband Ken of Arundel, his sister, Teresa Roma and husband Bruce of Scarborough, his brother, Dan Chayer and partner Kim of Portland; as well as his cherished grandchildren, Chris and Camden; his great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Andrew and Eve Chayer.

Andrew’s warm and cheerful spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Visiting hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday Nov. 22, 2024, at Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church Street, Westbrook, A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. To share memories and condolences with the family: please go to http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

