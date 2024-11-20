One person died after being shot at a residence in Lincoln Wednesday morning, Maine State Police said.

Local police officers responded to a report of a shooting at 614 Mohawk Road shortly before 9:30 a.m., where they discovered the victim dead at the scene, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a statement Wednesday night. She did not identify the victim.

The state police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, and the victim’s body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for an autopsy, Moss said.

“The MSP believes this is an isolated incident with no ongoing public safety concerns,” Moss said.

State police did not say whether any arrests have been made or suspects identified as of Wednesday night.

Copy the Story Link