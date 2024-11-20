While PK Realty may have pulled its application for the Yard South development in South Portland, No Yard South cannot afford to relax. We are now shifting our attention to the draft 2040 Comprehensive Plan and making sure that it’s based on our vision for our city, not on manipulated data that favors proposals like Yard South.

The Comprehensive Plan is designed to be based on community surveys and engagement to understand what the residents of South Portland want for the future of their city.

However, PK Realty has exerted disproportionate influence during this process. For example, during the July 2024 charrette on Ferry Village, the developer packed the room with six of their representatives. While David Packard resides in South Portland, we believe this level of developer presence skews the intent of genuine community input.

At the Oct. 16 Comprehensive Planning Committee (CPC) meeting, the Yard South developers were invited to present their project without it being on the official agenda – a violation of city process, as noted by two city councilors present. Furthermore, the Oct. 30 CPC meeting, focused on land use for the Eastern waterfront, displayed a troubling disregard for public input. Despite significant citizen turnout of 80-plus, the CPC chair limited the public comment period to 30 minutes. Under Maine’s state statute for comprehensive plans, public input is a cornerstone of the development process, yet it was largely ignored here.

Statistical analysis conducted by Michele Gilfoil revealed that 63% of community members prefer limiting development in coastal risk and petroleum hazard areas while supporting growth in safer zones. However, the Planning Department misinterpreted this survey data, concluding (with no statistical basis) that there was strong support for limited new development across the Eastern waterfront. This occurred while PK Realty had an active zoning application under review by the Planning Department for the Yard South project, raising serious questions about impartiality.

Two local statistics professors reviewed the methodology and deemed the Planning Department’s conclusions inaccurate. Despite this, the Planning Division recommended the shipyard area for “higher growth,” with proposed intensive residential and commercial land uses matching the then-active Yard South application. This disregard for community preferences risks policy decisions that are starkly misaligned with public concerns.

If the draft Comprehensive Plan is approved by City Council with the shipyard zone designated as “higher growth,” the Planning Department will be legally obligated to update zoning. This would pave the way for mixed-use and intensive residential development in the shipyard area, adjacent to Bug Light and the tank farm – a sea level rise flood risk area with proven hazardous toxic chemical fumes from the tanks.

Approval of this current draft version of the Comprehensive Plan would allow PK Realty to resubmit its Yard South application without significant obstacles, counteracting the community’s stated priorities for South Portland’s waterfront.

On Nov. 6, No Yard South submitted our recommendations to the CPC, followed by comments to the South Portland City Council on Nov. 7. We specifically requested:

● That the current CPC chair, Peter Stanton, resign.

● The removal of any language permitting mixed-use and intensive residential development on the Eastern waterfront.

● Engagement of an independent agency to reevaluate and reinterpret all community data.

● Assurance that public comments are fully considered prior to committee discussions and decisions.

● Adherence to all city processes, including allowing public comment to continue as long as necessary.

● Scheduling an additional formal opportunity for public input on the Eastern waterfront. The next scheduled meeting of the CPC on Wednesday, Dec. 4, is focused on the Eastern waterfront.

To date, neither the CPC nor the City Council has responded to these requests.

We urge you to remain steadfast in supporting No Yard South as we advocate for safe, reasonable and sustainable development next to Bug Light. Let’s ensure that South Portland’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan reflects the values and vision of its residents, rather than the interests of developers. Together, we can protect our waterfront and uphold the integrity of our city’s future.

