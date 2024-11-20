The federal government says it is concerned with the Tom’s of Maine toothpaste company after the company failed to address its concerns with bacteria in the company’s water.

Tom’s of Maine is based in Sanford and owned by Colgate-Palmolive.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says that since 2021, the company has been aware of potentially dangerous bacteria in water samples taken between then and 2022, according to a warning letter sent this month.

The FDA visited the Sanford site in May and had the company address its concerns in a response to the federal agency in June.

But the FDA says it’s disappointed with how Tom’s and Colgate-Palmolive have responded so far.

Some contaminated water has been found in at least one batch of toothpaste and was used to clean manufacturing equipment, according to the FDA. There was no investigation to assess how that impacted the product.

In another instance, the company found a small, “gram-negative” level of bacteria in its “Wicked Cool! Anticavity toothpaste,” the FDA said, but that was dismissed as contamination and the product was sold anyway.

“Your response is inadequate,” wrote Francis Godwin, director of the FDA’s Office of Manufacturing Quality, in a Nov. 5 warning letter that the FDA recently shared online. “It does not include additional supporting evidence or testing results for the finished products.”

Godwin also criticized the company’s sampling methods. The company has been asked to submit a new, more thorough response, including a plan of correction. The FDA has urged Tom’s to work with a consultant.

In a statement, Tom’s of Maine said it is working with the FDA to remedy the issues and is in the midst of an ongoing and “significant” upgrade to the Sanford plant’s water system.

“We have always tested finished goods before they leave our control, and we remain fully confident in the safety and quality of the toothpaste we make,” Tom’s said. “In addition, we have engaged water specialists to evaluate our systems at Sanford, have implemented additional safeguards to ensure compliance with FDA standards, and our water testing shows no issues.”

The company said it is committed to making safe and effective products, as well as maintaining trust in the Tom’s of Maine brand.

This story will be updated.

