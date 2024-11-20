Brunswick police said that a pedestrian is expected to survive after they were struck by a vehicle on Pleasant Street.

Police say that the pedestrian was taken to a medical center after a car versus pedestrian crash Wednesday evening. A witness said the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around near the Shell gas station.

Sarah Lane said she was driving north on Pleasant Street when she saw the accident occur around 4:30 p.m. Lane said the road was dark with the accident happened, but said she saw a person crossing the street at a portion of road with no crosswalk or intersection. She described the hit as “hard” and said she immediately pulled into the shell station to call 911.

Police Chief Scott Stewart said that more details will be provided to the public later this evening.

This story will be updated.

