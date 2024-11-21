The Maine Technology Institute awarded a $150,000 grant to Brunswick-based bluShift Aerospace as part of the final phase of pandemic funding for the tech and innovation sector in Maine.

bluShift said the grant will help it obtain a vital commercial space launch license and hire for a flight analyst as it works toward launching its bio-fueled rocket. The company was just one of 48 entities to receive funding, which was provided through a $7 million Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan announced earlier this month.

“The bluShift team is deeply honored to receive this award at such a transformative moment in our journey,” CEO and founder Sascha Deri said in a news release. “As we prepare to launch our first commercial suborbital space services, we’re thrilled to offer researchers unparalleled time in microgravity—unlocking new possibilities for groundbreaking innovation both on Earth and beyond. This grant empowers us to advance toward securing our FAA commercial space launch license and meeting their high safety standards.”

Deri that the commercial space launch license is essential to bluShift’s growth strategy, as it is a requirement for commercial space activities.

To get the license, bluShift will have to show that it complies with strict safety regulations set by the FAA — a process that entails submitting detailed applications outlining launch plans, safety procedures, “vehicle” design and more. The company said that the license application process will take about 12 to 18 months.

bluShift said that the grant issuer, MTI, has provided funding support for the company since it began operations at Brunswick Landing in 2014. Brian Whitney, MTI’s president, said that is was proud to be a part of bluShift’s journey in Maine.

“bluShift’s proposal fared extremely well in our very competitive funding solicitation and we are thrilled they will be able to put the funds to good use,” Whitney said.

Gov. Janet Mills’ office announced the $7 million Recovery Plan on Nov. 13. Mills’ office said that over 134 entities applied, seeking more than $20 million total in funding.

This bout of grant funding is the second and final phase of the Pandemic Recovery for an Innovative Maine Economy (PRIME) program, which was established by MTI to distribute federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The goal of the PRIME funding was to help Maine businesses in the technology and innovation sector recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Awards this year ranged from $20,000 to $250,000.

The award comes at the heels of a several major milestones for the company. Over the summer bluShift installed a resuable, 30-foot-tall oxidizer tank – which Deri said is the most expensive piece of the rocket – that will hold 400 gallons of oxidizer, allowing the rocket to fly all the way to the Kármán line (the boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and outer space).

On September 6, the company ran a hot-fire engine test with MAREVL. Then on Oct. 24, bluShift conducted a flight-duration test of its rocket engine, Modular Adaptable Rocket Engine for Vehicle Launch (better known as MAREVL – pronounced like “marvel”). The company said more tests are to follow as part of the company’s long-term goals for space launch.

The ultimate goal is to hit a niche part of the aerospace market – where researchers can test out products in microgravity. Deri has noted in the past that the current market allows for little test time in what scientists call “zero G-time,” and that bluShift aims to expand microgravity testing.

