Chuck Hagel, a former Republican senator and U.S. defense secretary, has expressed serious concerns about the new Trump administration’s plans to politicize the U.S. military leadership. His warning should be taken seriously.

When decisions are made to put our sons and daughters in harm’s way, we should provide them with the best possible support. President Trump’s plans to “purge generals” by subjecting them to “warrior boards” to ascertain their loyalty to him or his political direction, instead of the Constitution, would be a deadly decision based on history.

Don’t take my word for it; the evidence is right before our eyes. We all watched on TV as the vaunted Russian army attacked Ukraine in what was anticipated to be a walkover. Russian convoys were stalled on the roads, without adequate support and fuel. Their equipment was no match for our modern arms and high-tech missiles. Their young soldiers were slaughtered on the battlefield. The miserable performance of the Russian army was a direct result of a politicized military structure with “political loyalty boards.” This political direction corrupted the force in every important way: leadership, procurement and culture.

We currently enjoy the most capable military force on the planet in large part because it is an apolitical meritocracy. We should think twice about plans giving our military leadership a Russian or Chinese political taint. We will all lose if this is allowed to happen.

Jeff Gardner

Cumberland

