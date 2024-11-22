As a physician who cares deeply about the health and safety of all of our patients and communities, I am appalled by Donald Trump’s reckless decision to appoint Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The health and well-being of 336 million Americans depend on leadership at HHS that prioritizes science, evidence-based medicine and strengthening the integrity of our public health system. RFK Jr. is not only unqualified to lead this essential agency – he is actively dangerous. The Senate must protect and defend our patients’ access to quality health care by rejecting his appointment. The very existence of the National Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are at stake.

This appointment is an affront to the principles of public health, the tireless dedication of medical professionals and the trust that millions of Americans place in the health care system. Measles and polio are reappearing. Vaccinations have saved innumerable children from paralysis and death. RFK Jr. has a well-documented history of spreading dangerous disinformation on vaccines and public health interventions, leaving vulnerable communities unprotected and placing millions of lives at risk. His appointment is a direct threat to the safety of our patients and the public at large.

I urge Sens. King and Collins to vote against this dangerous nomination.

Peter Shaw, MD, FACC, FACP

Falmouth

