BRUNSWICK – Dallas W. Staples, 82, son of Winthrop and Geraldine Staples, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Nov. 17, 2024. He was born in Brunswick, Maine, on Nov. 10, 1942.

Dallas became an entrepreneur at just 14 years old. Using the money he earned working at Wilfred Lajoie’s Chicken Farm, he was able to purchase 100 acres of land, which would eventually become his family’s homestead.

Drafted into the Army in 1966, he was deployed to Vietnam, where he served as a crane operator. After returning home, he worked in construction for several years before founding his own company, Dallas Staples and Sons, in 1976. He expanded his business by harvesting firewood from his 100-acre property and used the profits to purchase more excavation equipment. His legacy continues through the business, now run by his son, Chris. In 2000 he founded Dallas Oil Co., which he successfully ran until its sale in 2011.

He loved snowmobiling, camping and his three horses, Mallory, Moxie and Smokin’ in the boy’s room. Racing was his biggest passion, whether it was snowmobiles, mud trucks or stock cars.

Dallas was predeceased by his parents; his brother Lawrence Staples, his sister Linda Staples; and his son Winthrop Staples. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Arlene Staples, his sister Jean Defreitas and husband Tim of Topsham; his children Dallas Staples Jr. of Richmond, Dean Staples of Richmond, Lisa Blackwell and husband David of Brunswick, Brenda McKay and husband Darrin of Brunswick, Tammy Turcotte and partner Craig of Brunswick, Christopher Staples and wife Hope of Brunswick, stepchildren Russel Staples of Florida, Jerry Staples of Bowdoin, Daniel Staples and wife Janice of Bowdoin; along with many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A special thank you to the Chan’s staff and granddaughter, Jennifer, who helped make Dallas’ last days peaceful.

A service will be held Saturday Nov. 30 at 3 p.m. at Pathway Vineyard Church, 2 Columbus Dr., Brunswick. A celebration of life to follow at the Barn on 60 Raspberry Lane, Brunswick. All are welcome to attend. Please dress accordingly, as there will be limited heat in the barn.

