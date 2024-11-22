BRUNSWICK – Dawn Louise (Nottingham) Kempf, 61, of Brunswick, passed away. Just like her name symbolizes the beginning of a beautiful span of time; Dawn lived her life shining her bright smile and kind heart on all those she encountered since her birth on April 28, 1963.

Originally born in Portsmouth, Va., she traveled all over the United States and ended up settling here in Maine. She dedicated her life to helping those less fortunate whether through her work at Spurwink School, Elmhurst Inc., in the classroom within the Bath school system or while driving children to school for Bath Bus Service.

Even though she suffered many illnesses throughout her life, beginning at the age of 15, when she was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, she always put the needs of others in front of her own. Dawn was the toughest, most resilient person you would ever meet. You couldn’t know the various plights she suffered throughout the years; even being told she would never be able to have children. She proved her doctors wrong and beat the odds against her for over 45 years.

She leaves a huge hole in the hearts of many including her daughter Becky Gilmore, her husband Richard Gilmore, and daughters Mya Snyder and Bristol Gilmore, and Dawn’s son Andrew Kempf and his family, partner Kelsie Priest and two sons Robbie Priest and Carson Kempf. She also leaves behind two brothers Doug Nottingham and Scott Nottingham, as well as their wives and children. She had a close-knit group of friends that provided much needed companionship and support throughout her lifetime.

She was predeceased by her parents James Nottingham, stepmother Diane Nottingham and mother Lelia Johnson.

Please join us on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in honoring her life at J.R. Maxwells In Bath, Maine. We will hold celebration of her life as well as accept monetary donations for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. All the proceeds will be donated in her honor. The celebration and benefit will begin at 2 p.m. The entire community, including those who didn’t get the privilege of meeting Dawn is encouraged to come and donate what they can and enjoy food and refreshments.

﻿

Copy the Story Link