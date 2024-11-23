LEWISTON — No magic was needed for the Wells High football team this time. Instead, the Warriors put together a dominant effort on both sides of the ball.
With a strong rushing attack and a stingy defense, the Warriors cruised to a 34-0 win over Foxcroft Academy in the Class D state championship game at Lewiston High’s Don Roux Field. It’s the second consecutive title for Wells (11-0), which rallied for a 22-21 win over Foxcroft in the 2023 final.
Dom Buxton (144) and Eli Potter (185) combined for 329 yards and three touchdowns on 49 carries. Potter scored twice.
Foxcroft, making its fourth straight appearance in the Class D championship game, finished 11-1.
Wells controlled the pace of the game throughout with long run-heavy drives. The Warriors’ first possession was an 11-play, 74-yard drive, capped by a 1-yard run by Potter. The final TD was a 3-yard run by Dominic Carbonneau that ended a 15-play, 95-yard drive in the fourth quarter.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.