LEWISTON — No magic was needed for the Wells High football team this time. Instead, the Warriors put together a dominant effort on both sides of the ball.

With a strong rushing attack and a stingy defense, the Warriors cruised to a 34-0 win over Foxcroft Academy in the Class D state championship game at Lewiston High’s Don Roux Field. It’s the second consecutive title for Wells (11-0), which rallied for a 22-21 win over Foxcroft in the 2023 final.

Dom Buxton (144) and Eli Potter (185) combined for 329 yards and three touchdowns on 49 carries. Potter scored twice.

Foxcroft, making its fourth straight appearance in the Class D championship game, finished 11-1.

Wells controlled the pace of the game throughout with long run-heavy drives. The Warriors’ first possession was an 11-play, 74-yard drive, capped by a 1-yard run by Potter. The final TD was a 3-yard run by Dominic Carbonneau that ended a 15-play, 95-yard drive in the fourth quarter.

