For better or worse, social media is here to stay.

Social media may be the ultimate double-edged sword. The information at our fingertips is astounding. Want to share some exciting news? Facebook is a great option. Ready to learn the guitar? YouTube has hundreds of instructional videos. Planning a trip? Instagram shows you locations around the globe.

At the Brunswick School Department, we’re thrilled when students use social media to learn, grow and connect with others, but we also know this access comes at a cost, especially for younger people.

Some of the issues facing our youth:

• Children who spend more than three hours per day on social media may be at heightened risk for mental health problems, according to an article published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Psychiatry.

• Nearly half of students ages 13-17 cite social media as the reason for a negative body image.

• Long and late hours spent on social media contribute to poor sleep quality, which leads to several issues, including depression and difficulty focusing in class.

• The Pew Research Center reports that almost 50% of U.S. teens have been bullied or harassed online. Physical appearance is often the reason, with older teen girls a common target.

What can be done to help our children navigate these treacherous waters?

Communicate. Regardless of their age, speak with your student about social media, what they see and how it makes them feel. Encourage them to ask questions and speak up if something upsets them.

Consider establishing tech-free zones, such as the dinner table, to encourage in-person communication and tech-free hours to ensure adequate time to study and sleep.

Model good behavior. Put your phone down at the table, for example, and make strengthening family relationships a priority. Demonstrate responsible behavior by engaging appropriately and blocking accounts that cross the line.

If you’ve got young children just learning about social media, remind them of the importance of being kind and that you expect them to treat others respectfully. Some parents ask, “What would Grandma say if she saw this?”

Teach them to guard personal information and not to chat or engage with strangers. As a parent, make sure their device has the proper privacy settings turned on.

As students reach middle school age, you can remind them that what they do on social media could hurt their reputation, damage friendships and potentially lead to repercussions at school. Let them know that you’ll be checking in on them, and set clear expectations — and consequences.

As your teens transition to high school, continue to offer positive support while stressing that what they do on social media could follow them forever and may affect future college or work applications, relationships, etc. Discuss the unrealistic expectations created by social media and encourage them to view social media with a careful, thoughtful eye.

Encourage your children of all ages to follow accounts that are positive and encouraging. Many professional athletes and performers post content that is interesting, motivating and humorous. The Brunswick School Department’s Instagram page, @wearebrunswickdragons, focuses on community-building, and I’d love to see all students engaged with likes, comments and shares for our posts.

For better or worse, social media will continue to play a major role in the lives of our students. With some guidance and support from families and educators, we can help students explore the best of their favorite platforms, while avoiding the dark elements that can be so disruptive.

Phillip Potenziano is superintendent of Brunswick schools.

