Norway Savings Bank has been a prominent supporter of Freeport Community Services for years and, this month, added $1,000 to its over $30,000 in donations made to FCS in the last decade.

In 1974, concerned citizens in Freeport gathered together upon realizing some of their neighbors were struggling to attain basic necessities like food, heated homes and even clothing. Operating out of a garage, the group began collecting and distributing items to those in need. Freeport Community Services was born, and 50 years later, it has evolved into an organization that fulfills its mission through a range of programs and emergency and relief services, including a food pantry, fuel assistance, a community center, summer camp scholarships, food programs for children and holiday meals.

“FCS answers the call of spreading assistance and kindness in so many ways,” Dan Walsh, president and CEO of Norway Savings Bank said in a prepared release. “We’re thrilled to do what we can to help in the very spirit of their mission: ‘Neighbor Helping Neighbor.’ ”

FCS operates a Holiday Helpline by connecting anonymous donors with local families and adults who, in turn, are provided with up to two gifts for the adults and four gifts for children.

“Their tireless work continues all year, including the holiday season,” Walsh said. “It’s so impressive to see the amount of Thanksgiving food baskets they assemble and the annual Thanksgiving Day meal at the Freeport Community Center.”

To learn about volunteering in one of FCS’ programs, call 865-3985 ext. 206 or visit fcsmaine.org/give/volunteer. To donate food or other items, call 865-3985 ext. 205 or email aliechty@fcsmaine.org. To make a financial contribution, visit fcsmaine.org/give.

