Portland has a new Public Health Director after several months of searching to fill the role.
Bridget Rauscher, who has served as interim director of the division since her predecessor left his post in August, will take over as the director of Public Health.
The Public Health division is part of the city’s Health and Human Services Department and operates the city’s needle exchange, administers immunizations, and works to prevent and treat disease.
Rauscher has worked for the city for 14 years. Before being named interim director she was a program manager, managing prevention programs and clinical services. Rauscher holds a masters degree in policy, planning and management from the University of Southern Maine’s Muskie School of Public Service.
“It is an honor and privilege to serve in this new role and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity,” said Rauscher in a press release.
The new public health director’s salary is $113,720.
