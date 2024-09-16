Portland’s director of public health has resigned after two years on the job to take a job at the University of New England.

Alfredo Vergara’s last day with the city was Aug. 30, according to Jessica Grondin, a spokesperson for the city.

At a City Council meeting earlier this month, Councilor Regina Phillips said Vergara had left his post for a new role with the University of New England. She went on to praise the work he did with the city over his two years.

“He successfully scaled up public health services to meet the needs of asylum seekers,” Phillips said. “Hs steadfast commitment to our public health prevention and treatment programs has been invaluable.”

Vergara did not respond to questions Monday about his departure.

Before serving as Portland’s public health director, Vergara headed up operations for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Mozambique focusing on containing HIV and the AIDS epidemic in Africa.

The public health division is part of the city’s Health and Human Services Department and operates the city’s needle exchange, administers immunizations, and works to prevent and treat disease.

Bridget Rauscher will serve as interim director of the department while the city manager searches for a new director, according to Grondin, who said the job would be posted Friday.

Vegara’s departure follows the resignation of Kristen Dow as the director of the Portland’s Health and Human Services Department in October. She stepped down from her position to take a job with a national consulting firm.

Dow was replaced this summer by Maggie McLoughlin, who held leadership roles with a humanitarian aid organization, Mercy Corps, for more than a decade before coming to the city.

