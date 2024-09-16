A skydiver was seriously injured in Lebanon on Monday morning when he didn’t slow his parachute before landing.

Manny Silva, 57, of Dartmouth, Massachusetts, was jumping with Skydive New England, a Lebanon-based skydiving company, when he failed to “flare” his parachute – the technique skydivers use to slow their forward motion before landing – and hit the ground “extremely hard,” York County Sheriff Bill King said in a statement.

When police arrived, Silva was alert, conscious and talking. He was brought to the hospital by Life Flight with serious but not life-threatening injuries, King said.

The sheriff did not respond to questions Monday afternoon about which hospital Silva was brought to, if he was skydiving alone and where he landed.

Skydive New England has its own runway in town, where it uses a 900-horsepower Blackhawk Caravan to take people up for skydiving trips, according to the company’s website. The company is a member of the United States Parachute Association and adheres to safety guidelines from the Federal Aviation Administration. Its drop zone, where the skydivers land, is the biggest in New England, according to the website.

A manager at Skydive New England was not available Monday afternoon to discuss what happened.

