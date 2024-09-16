An inmate at Mountain View Correctional Facility died late Monday morning, officials said.

Craig Pelkey, a 56-year-old from Holden, died around 11:20 a.m. at the Charleston prison, the Maine Department of Corrections said in a statement. The department did not specify Pelkey’s cause of death or provide details on the circumstances surrounding it.

Medical personnel “attended” Pelkey’s death, the department said in the statement.

Samuel Prawer, a spokesperson for the department, said that “client information is confidential by statute,” so he was not able to provide additional details on Pelkey’s cause of death or where in the facility the man died.

“What I can say is that, in general, it is standard practice for medical personnel to be in attendance when a resident’s medical condition is such that that we anticipate the resident passing,” Prawer said in an email Monday afternoon.

The Maine Office of the Attorney General and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were both notified, in line with Department of Corrections policies, the statement said.

Pelkey was admitted to the prison this year and was serving seven years of concurrent sentences for aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm and aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs. The department said his earliest possible release would have been in December 2028.

