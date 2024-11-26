Wreaths for veterans

Orders for wreaths to decorate veterans’ graves in South Buxton Cemetery are due by Tuesday, Dec. 3. Wreaths are $17 each.

The cemetery is participating again this year in the annual Wreaths Across America observance on Dec. 14 in conjunction with the event at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Wreaths can be designated for a specific veteran or placed at random on a veteran’s grave. Checks should be made payable to Wreaths Across America, SBCA, Box 405, Bar Mills, ME 04004.

For more information or to purchase a wreath, call 929-6495 or go to wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Rabies vaccine clinic

Buxton is hosting a rabies vaccination clinic for pets from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Public Works garage, 215 Portland Road. Vaccinations are $8 each and only cash will be accepted. Dogs are required to be on leashes and cats must be in carriers.

For faster service and a three-year vaccination, bring the pet’s previous rabies vaccination certificate. The clinic is sponsored by Hollis Animal Clinic, the town of Hollis, Vacationland Dog Club and the town of Buxton.

For more information, call Buxton Town Hall at 929-6171.

Copy the Story Link