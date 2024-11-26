Collins Duo to entertain seniors

Westbrook Senior Citizens will meet on Monday, Dec. 2, in the Spruce Room at the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. Refreshments will be served at noon, preceding a business meeting.

Entertainment will be provided by the Dave Collins Duo with father and daughter, Dave and Crista, who have been performing together since Crista was a toddler in the 1980s. With Dave on guitar and vocals, and Crista on vocals and percussion, they play an acoustic mix of jazz, blues, folk and “all the good stuff in between,” Carol Sue Hayden, president of the seniors group, said in a meeting announcement.

Dave Collins is an alumnus of Berkeley College of Music and has been performing with bands and as a solo act in New England for over 40 years, Hayden said, and Crista has performed as a solo act in Philadelphia and southern Maine as well. They both now lead Collins and Friends, a modern blues band based in the greater Portland area.

Visitors and friends are welcome to join Westbrook Seniors.

For more information, contact Hayden at 854-2112 or email cdhayhall@maine.rr.com.

Advertisement

Santa to visit historical society

Westbrook Historical Society will host its annual Christmas party for kids from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 7 at its museum at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

Santa will pay a visit and refreshments will be served.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Nov. 27, 1974, that George W. Burton Jr. had been promoted to Specialist 4 in the Army. Burton, a 1973 Westbrook High School graduate, was stationed at Fort Hood in Texas.

Copy the Story Link