Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest heralds the gift-giving season with three days of local shopping and lots of activities for shoppers, families, locals and visitors to enjoy. Visit Wiscasset Village from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. next weekend, Dec. 6-8, plus festive family events on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Marketfest features a visit from Santa who arrives via a grand light parade. Kids get treats and cocoa, adults get hot toddies. There will be sheep for petting and marshmallows for roasting, a free raffle for dining, and the Christmas Cookie Challenge — the entries will be available for sampling after the judging. Find inspiration in the annual Wreaths Around the Holidays display and be part of the friendly competition for People’s Choice.

The historic Nickels-Sortwell House will be decked with holiday greens and open for tours, while the old barn next door will be transformed into a shopping wonderland for unique, one-of-a-kind, artisan-made gifts. A family-friendly Snow Ball is a dance party for all to enjoy.

Ornament workshops, a shopping event just for kids, songs of the season from a female barbershop quartet, wagon rides and more will also be on offer.

For more information, visit wiscassetholidaymarketfest.com.

Santa’s workshop and Light Parade

Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest’s Merry & Bright Light Parade will brings Santa to his workshop Friday, Dec. 6.

According to Lucy Oyster, parade organizer, this year’s parade of vehicles covered with lights and other festive decorations will have at least twice as many vehicles taking part as last year’s first Merry & Bright Parade, including cars, trucks, town vehicles and even a dump truck. Oyster said the parade gathers on Churchill Street between 4 and 5 p.m. and starts promptly at 5 p.m. The parade will follow the same route as Wiscasset’s Fourth of July parade. From Churchill Street, the parade travels down Hooper Street, right onto Federal Street and then left onto Route 1. As the parade concludes, a specially designated ho-ho-ho mobile will take Santa to his workshop at 7 Lincoln St. just outside of Wiscasset Village (when not conscripted for Santa’s workshop, this is the newly refurbished Scout Hall).

Once at his workshop by 5:30 p.m., Santa will greet the waiting children and listen to their holiday wishes. Everyone is invited to warm up with hot cocoa and seasonal treats, and children are encouraged to make holiday decorations, like garlands for the tree, to take home.

Outside, Santa’s woolly sheep will be waiting for lots of gentle pets and back rubs right next to a festive backdrop, great for taking family photos. A fire pit is nearby for making gooey s’mores and the food truck Reggae Eats is available for purchasing dinner. Maine Tasting Center’s outdoor Biergarten will be open for adults.

Festivities end at 7 p.m. with wishes of good cheer and lots of sugar plum dreams to all!

Christmas Cookie Challenge

Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest’s 2nd annual Christmas Cookie Challenge is at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in Ækeir Brew Pub, 1st floor, 111 Main St., Wiscasset Village.

About a dozen home bakers will be bringing in a platter of their very favorite holiday cookies to put on display. The tables in Ækeir Brew Pub will be arranged for showing off the cookie submissions, and the tap room will be decorated for the season. The scene will be set to welcome the panel of judges, all local, professional bakers.

The organizers of the event are Monique McRae and Ann Clifford, both of whom work at First National Bank in Wiscasset.

In 2023, the bake-off venue “was buzzing when the judges arrived to sample and judge the cookies,” Clifford said in a prepared release.

“Spectators were eagerly waiting for the judges to finish, especially the kids, so they could begin purchasing the cookies (by donation),” she said. “The winning cookie was gone within minutes of the challenge wrapping up.”

Last year’s judges “all took their judging very seriously,” McRae noted.

“Each judge took time to judge not only the cookie, but the display in which the cookie was presented,” Clifford said. “For the most part, the scores were consistent amongst all the judges.”

In 2023, the judges were Anthony Weismann, a baker at Jodie’s Restaurant; Daphne Cromwell, a well-known local baker under the name Dezerts by Daphne; and Brad McCary, a baker at Treats. According to McRae, two of the judges will be returning with a third new judge in 2024.

Last year, Clifford found noteworthy the variety, creativity and the broad age range of the bakers. In fact, it was a teenager, Emma Goodenow, who won the 2023 competition with her Peanut Butter Filled Sandwich Cookies, and rumor has it that she’s preparing for a repeat win in 2024.

Proceeds from the cookie sale will go to Feed Our Scholars in Wiscasset.

