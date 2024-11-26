Trash collection

Trash will not be collected for routes normally collected on Thursday, Nov. 28, but will be collected on Friday, Nov. 29. Residents should have each bag tagged and curbside by 7 a.m.

For more information or questions, call the Public Works Office at 222-4950 or email Gorham Public Works at dpw@gorham.me.us.

Some trails closed

The Cherry Hill Trails off Main Street will be closed to the public on Dec. 7 for the New England Sled Dog Club’s Cherry Hill Dryland Dash.

Spectators are welcome, but no dogs will be allowed other than those competing in the event. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

Council appointments

The Gorham councilors populated its various committees last week for the year.

For the Finance Committee, Rob Lavoie was appointed chair, and Janet Kuech and David Willis were added to the committee. For the Ordinance Committee, Seven Siegel is chair, and Phil Gagnon and Lou Simms are on the committee. The Appointments Committee, Siegel, chair; Kuech and Willis. Economic Development/Capital Improvements Committee, Simms, chair; Gagnon and Lavoie. Joint Fiscal Sustainability Committee, Simms and Lavoie. Metro Bus Service, Siegel. Simms is representative to Greater Portland Council of Governments. Siegel is representative to ecomaine. Gagnon is representative to Jetport Noise Abatement Committee. Willis is representative to GPCOG Metro Regional Coalition.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Nov. 27, 1974, that Marjorie Eames was to show slides of her visit to Scandinavia when the Altrurian Club of the United Methodist Women met.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Nov. 19 that the U.S. public debt was $35,992,291,043,718.85.

