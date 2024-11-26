The Maine Public Utilities Commission approved the consolidation of more than 100 phone rate centers, which should free up thousands of phone numbers in the 207 area code.

Chair Philip Bartlett said the consolidation would ease pressure on the state’s lone area code, which officials have previously warned could only have a few more years left.

“With this, we think we can potentially extend the 207 area code well into the future, perhaps indefinitely,” Bartlett said at the body’s Tuesday meeting.

Rate centers, which help phone companies calculate call distances and costs, are generally associated with the three digits that follow the area code. The rate centers often, but not always, correspond to local or municipal boundaries. Initially, they were used to group numbers geographically for billing purposes.

While 10,000 number combinations are possible among the last four digits of a phone number, carriers are assigned groups of 1,000 numbers once they use at least 100 within a given run of three middle digits. That can tie up phone numbers and prevent carriers from assigning them, even if they are not in use.

The commission began investigating the feasibility of a large-scale rate center consolidation in January 2023.

Maine currently has 240 rate centers, Bartlett said. Consolidated Communications of Northern New England is the dominant carrier in 135 of them, but it hopes to bring those together into a single rate center by the end of next year, Bartlett said.

Bartlett said the consolidation appears viable and unlikely to significantly negatively impact carriers or callers.

“This is a prudent step to preserve Maine’s area code,” he said. “The number of service providers in Maine today far exceeds what the architects of Maine’s original numbering plan for 207 would ever have envisioned.”

The commission has warned for years that Maine could soon exhaust its stock of 207 phone numbers. Last month, the commission extended the code’s lifespan to 2036.

“May long live the 207 area code,” Bartlett said.

