ROCKLAND – James Michael Price, 71, died at home in Rockland, Sunday, November 17, 2024.

Born in Skowhegan, March 21, 1953, he was the son of Charles and Madelyn Whipple Price. He graduated from Madison High School in 1971 and joined the US Air Force. After returning from deployment, Jim attended Washington County Community College, earning his plumbing and heating license. He then decided to further his education and completed the pipe-fitter program at WCCC. While living in Washington County, he met the love of his life, Katherine Gaye Best. The pair were married in 1985 on the lawn of their Orr’s Island home. In 1987, their daughter, Jessica Holbrook, was born. Later after moving, Jim began working at BIW, retiring from there as a Pipe Testing Supervisor in 2016.

Jim, or Mike, as his family called him, was the most honorable person you could ever meet. He was simpatico. He was never unkind or thoughtless. He was brave. He had the uncanny ability to know just what was needed in any situation. He was a knight in shining armor.

Every week for over 40 years, he brought flowers for his wife. He took his daughter camping, hiking, climbing Mt. Katahdin, swimming, kayaking, fishing, skiing and even to Disney, which was not his favorite place. He made fantastic birthday parties possible with teepees, races, games and paint parties. There was nothing he would not do for his family. He made scarecrows and fantastic straw figures that he placed on the front lawn. He was an avid gardener and very particular about how his garden looked.

He really disliked moving furniture and unfortunately married into a family that was constantly moving furniture and households.

Jim loved hunting and fishing and the outdoors. He was an accomplished marksman. Every Memorial Day weekend for over 25 years, he and his friends stayed at Baxter State Park and climbed one of the Park’s many mountains, took walks together or just sat around the campfire, sometimes in the rain or the snow. Jim was able to spot an eagle or an osprey from very far off. He was so aware of the world around him.

He loved reading and jigsaw puzzles. He loved his dog, Keisha. He loved to grill. He loved to sit on the deck and watch the fire in the chiminea or cook marshmallows for the kids.

Most of all, he loved his family. He cherished his daughter, Jessica, and adored his 3 granddaughters. He taught them how to garden and how to ride a bike and more. He played chess with them and went on their school field trips to nature camps.

Predeceased by his mother Madelyn Price, his father Charles Price and his brother Roland Price; Jim is survived by his wife of 39 years, Gaye Best; his daughter, Jessica Skidmore Leach and her husband Cameron; his three grandchildren, Alex Skidmore, Naomi Leach and Erika Leach; his brothers, Harold Price and his wife Susan, Ronald Price; his sister Helen Buzzell and her husband Clint; and his sister-in-law Betty Price. He is also survived by his Aunt Ginny Glazer and many, many cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be remembered by his best friend, Mary Bartlett, who was the one who could always make him laugh.

A Celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 30, 2024 from 1- 3 p.m. at the Owl’s Head Community Center, 224 Ash Point Drive, Owl’s Head.

A Celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 30, 2024 from 1- 3 p.m. at the Owl's Head Community Center, 224 Ash Point Drive, Owl's Head.

