The University of Maine women’s basketball ended a three-game losing streak Tuesday night by beating Stonehill 87-75 at North Easton, Massachusetts.
The 87 points were the most since UMaine scored 88 in December 2022.
The Black Bears (3-4) ended the second quarter on a 15-8 run to take a 50-40 lead at halftime. They never trailed in the second half.
Caroline Dotsey scored 26 points for UMaine, which also got 21 from Caroline Bornemann.
The Black Bears hit a season-high 14 3s, 10 in the first half.
Megan Sias had 23 points to lead Stonehill (2-4).
