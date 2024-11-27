When Clint Brooks was laid off from his job at the Otis Mill in 2009, he decided it was time for a leap of faith.

Brooks took a job caring for residents of a group home for people with intellectual disabilities, something he had never done before. “I pulled up stakes and got out of paper-making,” he recalled. He wanted to help others.

Brooks, 71, now works with two men in their 40s who require 24-hour care. He not only helps them navigate the daily challenges of life, he goes above and beyond to bring joy into their lives.

“I promised to take them on a camping trip this summer. Neither had been on a camping trip in their lives. It’s something that I’ve done for years and taken for granted time and again,” Brooks said.

Over three days at Cathedral Pines Campground in Eustis, they slept in tents and cooked food over a campfire.

“They still talk about it every day,” and are making plans to do it again next year, Brooks said with a smile.

In addition to their fun trips to summer fairs, the movies and for ice cream, Brooks teaches them life skills and independence through gardening, raising farm animals and budgeting for healthy groceries.

“I want them to feel comfortable socializing and having conversations with people because the guys are very, very sociable, and they love interacting with people,” he said.

Looking back, Brooks is glad he took that leap of faith over a decade ago, despite his doubts.

“There’s always a little bit of apprehension as to whether or not I can do it, whether or not I can make a difference,” Brooks said. “It takes a bit of time to see you can.”

Residents are matched with caretakers based on mutual interests and their needs, but frequent staff turnover means things don’t always align perfectly.

“This is one of the primary reasons I have given so much time and effort, to bring a greater measure of stability into (their) everyday life,” Brooks said.

And though it can be hard work, so far, he’s always found a reason to come back the next week.

“As long as I feel like I’m making a difference in these guys’ lives, then I will continue to do it,” he said.

