Forty-four years ago, Katie Murphy stepped onto the soil of North Yarmouth and felt at home. After finishing college, she wanted to come to a place that felt like a true town: one with a wide range of ages, robust history and unique identity. Since moving here, Murphy’s volunteer efforts and dedication to her home have kept the town’s heart pumping and stitched together strong ties within the fabric of the North Yarmouth community.

This year, the Cumberland/North Yarmouth Lions Club, which helps the community through education scholarships, food pantry donations and grant funding, awarded her its Citizen of the Year distinction. Darla Hamlin, Lion member and award coordinator, said Murphy’s long-standing commitment to the area made it easy to recognize her with this honor.

“I know her character, I know her work history … it became a no-brainer,” Hamlin said.

Murphy’s volunteer and professional work in North Yarmouth is driven by a deep interest and respect for history. In 1990, she became president of the North Yarmouth Historical Society, working to preserve historical archives and landmarks in the town. She spoke about restoring the Old Town House, North Yarmouth’s first town hall, as a focal point in her tenure. Through a fundraising campaign, which the NYHS website notes brought in $850,000, she led the project to both restore and relocate the building, securing its presence and history in the town for years to come.

The NYHS also hosts events, such as the holiday party at the Old Town House, that connects citizens and carries on tradition.

“I love the programming that gets people talking to each other … and connects old-timers with newcomers,” said Murphy. The bridge between generations strengthens community bonds and, as she further explained, was one of the characteristics of North Yarmouth that made her first feel welcome in the town.

Since 2002, she has run a business called Univoice History where she collects and assembles family histories, stories and images for individuals interested in their past. She will retire at the end of this year, marking a 22-year career of personal historian services. She describes that studying and recording history resonates deeply with her because “everyone wants to feel rooted somewhere.” By documenting family legacies and community connections, she can help people cultivate and take pride in an important sense of belonging.

When looking toward the future of her beloved town, Murphy invites its natural evolution, saying “change brings life and energy.” But she emphasizes that development should be done responsibly. The town’s growth should allow families and individuals to move to North Yarmouth while preserving its core characteristics, such as being a calm, nature-centered area.

“I felt very honored,” Murphy said about receiving the award, while also giving a nod to the many other members of the community and NYHS who dedicate their time and passion to North Yarmouth. She invites others to participate with her in town preservation, improvements and programs, explaining that volunteers are “the lifeblood of this community” – both in preserving its history and creating a future where North Yarmouth flourishes.

Nick Ressel is a freelance writer living in Portland.

