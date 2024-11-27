BREWER – Dr. Adam Lauer died peacefully at home Oct. 29, 2024, surrounded by family following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 51years old.

Adam is survived by his wife Dr. Ellen Lauer, and three children, Maggie (10), Frankie (8), and Charlie (6). He is also survived by his parents, Dr. Lonnie and Linda Lauer, sisters, Gretchen Lauer and Stephanie (Lauer) Baltos, along with numerous extended family members and friends. He now joins in heaven his beloved grandparents, Paul and Helen Lauer and Homer and Elise Conkle.

Adam was born and raised lakeside in Bridgton, which instilled in him a lifelong love of the water. He attended Lake Region High School and was a bright and gifted student as well as competitive cyclist. Following high school, he attended University of Southern Maine, graduating with highest honors with a degree in biology. On the path to fulfill his life’s mission, he attended University of New England College of Osteopathic

Medicine and graduated in 2000, where he received his doctoral hood from his father, Dr. Lonnie Lauer, also an Osteopathic Physician. He practiced family medicine in Brewer for the past 21 years following thecompletion of his medical residency in 2003.

All who knew Adam would describe him as an extremely dedicated, driven, smart man who cared deeply for hisfamily, friends, community, and patients. Adam said he felt called by God to become a physician and to practice medicine the way he knew he should, he opened his own practice, Twin City Family Medicine, in 2005. He lived this calling with loving kindness and compassion. He improved the health and wellbeing of countless patients and families over the years and will be greatly missed by his patients.

Adam also served in various volunteer capacities over theyears including as a YMCA board of directors member where he spearheaded a fundraiser, the Tri for the Y, a sprint triathlon. He was a Maine Osteopathic Association board member, UNECOM Alumni Association President, Brewer School department physician, preceptor for many medical students, and most recently donated time and gifts to All Saints Catholic School where his three children attend school.

Most important to Adam was his family. He and his wife Ellen were married in 2012 and he referred to her as his “angel sent down from heaven.” Together they have three beautiful children whom he adored and were such bright lights in his life. He cherished time spent with them and loved to teach them all kinds of things from driving a boat, to renovating a room, to identifying the planets in the night sky. The children share their father’s curiosity and determination. The wisdom and practical knowledge he imparted to them will stay with them throughout their lives. They will grow up with many fond memories of their daddy whom they knew was “stronger than metal.” Adam was many things—father, husband, son, brother, friend, physician, teacher, sailor, diver, cyclist, volunteer, home remodeler, tree trimmer, Lincoln Town Car collector, among others. He left indelible marks on countless livesand he will be greatly missed, but we know he will remain with us in spirit until we meet again.

Services were earlier in November. Interment will be at a later date.

To honor the love Adam had for his children, memorialgifts may be made to All Saints Catholic School, Bangorc/o Catholic Foundation of Maine, PO Box 799, Portland,ME 04104 or at allsaintsmaine.org.

