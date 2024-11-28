Rockland Public Library is hosting “Spanish Storytime: Songs & Stories” from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays in December. Jared McCannell, director of Penobscot Bay Language School, will lead the sessions.

This free program meets in the Children’s Room of the library and is geared toward children from infants to elementary school age. No registration needed.

Spanish Storytime focuses on basic exposure to foreign language and culture through traditional folk and children’s songs from Spain and Latin America. Vocabulary and themes are reinforced through read-aloud activities with children’s books, poems and other authentic sources.

Founded in 1986 as a nonprofit language school and center for cultural exchange, Penobscot Bay Language School has served thousands of locals and international students of all ages through language classes and cultural programming, the library said in a prepared release. Over three decades later, school continues to promote its mission: to develop and provide opportunities for the people of Midcoast Maine and around the world to explore a shared experience on Earth through the study and celebration of language and culture.

Copy the Story Link