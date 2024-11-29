Kellen Tynes set a career high with 13 assists and also added 14 points and seven steals to lead Maine to a 69-56 men’s basketball win over Elon in the Cathedral Classic on Friday afternoon in Philadelphia.
The Black Bears (4-3) overcame an early 10-point deficit by going on runs of 11-0 and 14-4 in the first half. Maine pulled away in the final six minutes of the game with an 11-2 surge, featuring two 3-pointers by A.J. Lopez and five points from Quion Burns, who led the Black Bears with 16 points.
Killian Gribben chipped in with a career-high 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting.
Maine continues the tournament on Saturday against Penn before facing Navy on Sunday.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.