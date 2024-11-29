Kellen Tynes set a career high with 13 assists and also added 14 points and seven steals to lead Maine to a 69-56 men’s basketball win over Elon in the Cathedral Classic on Friday afternoon in Philadelphia.

The Black Bears (4-3) overcame an early 10-point deficit by going on runs of 11-0 and 14-4 in the first half. Maine pulled away in the final six minutes of the game with an 11-2 surge, featuring two 3-pointers by A.J. Lopez and five points from Quion Burns, who led the Black Bears with 16 points.

Killian Gribben chipped in with a career-high 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting.

Maine continues the tournament on Saturday against Penn before facing Navy on Sunday.

