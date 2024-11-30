Lynden Breen recorded a hat trick before leaving the game after an apparent leg injury, leading fifth-ranked Maine to a 6-0 win over RPI in a Hockey East game Saturday afternoon in Troy, New York.

Breen also assisted on the opening goal by Charlie Russell midway through the first period. He made it 2-0 just 25 seconds into the second period, then scored twice in a span of 1:55 early in the third.

Harrison Scott and Frank Djurasevic added power-play goals later in the third, and Albin Boija finished with 16 saves for his third shutout of the season as Maine improved to 9-2-2. RPI is 5-5-1.

