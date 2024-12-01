WESTBROOK – Arthur Afthim of Westbrook passed away on Nov. 15, 2024 at the age of 77.

Arthur was born on Nov. 25, 1946 to parents William and Margaret (Pineau) Afthim. He was the twelfth of 13 children.

Arthur was a graduate of the Westbrook High School class of 1967, where he was a star basketball player. He was a member of the U.S. Air Force from Feb. 1, 1967 until an honorable discharge on Jan. 30, 1971. Arthur was stationed at the Rhein-Main Air Force Base in Frankfurt, Germany in the 6916th Security Squadron where he received Top Secret Clearance.

During his time in the Air Force, Arthur continued his basketball career as a leading player for the Rhein-Main Rockets, earning him the nickname “Rocket” to those closest to him. Arthur then attended Salisbury State College, where he was a valuable player on their basketball team, and earned his degree in 1976. Arthur had a long, successful career at S.D. Warren, where he worked from 1979-2002.

Arthur had many good friends. He loved and appreciated each and every one, especially Joel Hawkes. Arthur’s favorite watering hole was the Westbrook Eagles, where he shared cold beers and reminisced with his friends and family. Arthur’s life was well lived and well loved.

He is survived by his sisters Joan Jackson of Auburn, Elaine LaBrie of Bangor, Connie Dwyer of Upton, Mass., and his brother and best friend, Mike Afthim, and sister-in-law Jane who will miss him dearly; along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook. To express condolences or to participate in Arthur’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.Com

