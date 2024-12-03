BATH – Stephanie “Taffy” (Robinson) Wagner of Bath, and formerly Leominster, Mass., passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Nov. 24, 2024, at the age of 75, after a period of declining health.

Stephanie was born to Roger and Marguerite (Levesque) Robinson on Oct. 4, 1949 in Bath. She was adored by two older sisters who thought Stephanie was much too long of a name for her and playfully nicknamed her “Taffy”, which is how she was always known.

Taffy had a unique childhood. She began dancing at Faye Pye’s School of Dance at the age of 2 and her talents were recognized early on. From the age of 3 to 11 she was on the Ken McKenzie television show and was featured in her own weekly segment, “Taffy Robinson and the Little Maine Ramblers.” In addition, Taffy performed across the state at various fair venues. Her performances are still remembered by some to this day.

Taffy was a proud 1967 Morse High School graduate where she was active in many school events and clubs. She went on to obtain her bachelor’s degree in theater from the University of Maine. She acted, directed, choreographed and created immersive sets and costumes. She had many fond memories of summers spent performing at Quisisana Resort in Lovell. In 1977, she carried her love of theater to Stratton Players in Fitchburg, Mass. where she met the love of her life, Eric Wagner, who just so happened to be taking SCUBA lessons at the YMCA across the street. Their chance meeting started a mutually respectful and loving partnership that lasted 46 years on earth but will continue to endure, as soulmates never leave each other. Their love was one for the ages- vowing to love each other “Just the Way You Are”, their wedding song.

Taffy shared an unwavering faith in God and a spiritual connection with nature, especially the views from her back porch where she would spend hours in reflection. She was kind, honest, compassionate, and accepting of all who entered her life. She drew many friends over the various stages of her life and continued to nurture these friendships despite time and distance. Fiercely loyal and steadfast in her beliefs, she was known as a firecracker of a woman. She was treasured by all, especially her wine-night friends and her book club, the Sagadahoc Sisters. To those of us who loved her, she was simply magic.

While she took joy in creating a warm and welcoming home, she was also an accomplished professional with a rich work life. From teaching high school, to leading a national best-selling Tupperware franchise, to serving as Director of Caring and Membership at Pilgrim Congregational Church in Leominster, to helping customers as a sales associate at TJ Maxx (her favorite store), she drank life to the lees. She volunteered her time and talents advocating for her communities and even people she would never meet. Her creative gifts were limitless. Whether it was hosting elaborate parties, making homemade gifts for loved ones or creating Halloween costumes that were sure to delight, she was a well of artistic talent. One of her proudest accomplishments was her recently published book “A Shirt of Many Colors” – a collection of short stories based upon her life. We are so grateful she got to see this lifelong dream fulfilled before her passing.

Taffy enjoyed reading, quilting, writing, “Criminal Minds” marathons, winning at Scrabble, traveling and spending time with her family, especially with her beautiful grandchildren.

Her presence in our lives can never be replaced and the loss feels insurmountable; however, her family feels incredibly grateful to have been loved by her and will continue to feel her around us. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 46 years, Eric of Bath; her son, David Wagner and his wife, Anne, of Media, Pa.; her son and caretaker, Jordan Wagner of Bath, her daughter and best friend, Sophie Bailey and her husband, Ryan, of Gorham; her sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Frank Pizziferri or Portland, her sister-and brother-in-law, Lisa Schambach and her husband, Johnny, of Florida; her cherished nieces and nephews and their families. She also leaves behind her treasured grandchildren, Adara, Elena, Mack and Callan, who filled her heart with the purest form of joy.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Sherry Rice; her in-laws Nicholas III and Snow Wagner; brother-in-law, Nicholas Wagner IV, sister-in-law, Janice Valois; and niece, Nicoel Bonaparte. She was also predeceased by her very special aunt, Alice Debrot, who was a surrogate grandmother to her throughout her life.

In Taffy’s honor, let us carry her memory forward, finding comfort in the love we have for her that never fades, only grows, through each one of us.

A celebration of life with be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, from 1 to 3 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m. at David E Desmond Funeral Home, 638 High St., Bath, ME 04530. A reception for family and friends will follow directly after the service.

http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Doctors Without Borders, a cause she supported and championed for years.

