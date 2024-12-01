SCARBOROUGH – Bonnie Laura (Walker) Bouchard, 75, passed away at her home on Nov. 21, 2024.

Bonnie was born on Oct. 20, 1949, in Plattsburgh, N.Y., daughter of the late George and Helen (Doty) Walker.

Bonnie had many fond childhood memories by the ocean, spending family summer vacations at Cape Cod. She graduated from Keeseville Central High School, then CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh, N.Y.

After graduation she moved to Hartford, Conn. and worked as a Hematology Lab Technician for the Red Cross. Soon after she began her career, fate brought her and Dan together one frosty February morning when her car was blocking his car as he was ready to leave for work. Dan, being a tenant in the same building as her, knocked on her door to ask if she could move her car. Five months later they got married and spent 52 years building their beautiful life together.

Bonnie’s love of the ocean and desire to be closer to Dan’s family led them to move to Scarborough in 1980 where they raised their four kids. She adored her children and grandchildren. Bonnie was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother and was a true inspirational role model to them.

Bonnie lived her life with the utmost love, compassion, generosity and kindness to her family, friends and community. Her warmth, gentle nature and beautiful smile will be remembered by all who were lucky to have known her. Among her many virtues, she was a natural caregiver, and she continually gave everything she could to caring for many people throughout her life.

Bonnie loved animals, being out in nature, going to the beach, reading books, and spending quality time with friends and family around a good meal. She loved perfecting her Michigan sauce recipe and making pork pies for each of her kids on Christmas Eve.

Some of Bonnie’s most cherished memories are times spent with family at Higgins Beach, holidays spent in Plattsburgh, N.Y. with her mother, aunts and uncles, and the laughter she shared with her sisters and brother in Florida.

Bonnie has said that the best advice she had received was from a “Royal Savage Cookbook” signed by a former employer to a young Bonnie as she was leaving for Lab school in 1968; “Be happy with what you have and are, be generous with both, and you won’t have to hunt for happiness”.

Bonnie was predeceased by her sister, Suzanne Nelson, and brother, Timothy Walker.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Bouchard; children, Tobie and her husband Elijah Colgan, Jesse and his wife Mindy Bouchard, Katherine “Kate” and her husband Travis Lauritsen, and Helen Bouchard and her partner Ulan Moore; grandchildren, Cole Pringle, Grace and Skai Colgan, Maksim “Max” Kladov, Makayla, Meg, Rose Lauritsen; and sister, Mary Neyenhouse.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Dec. 5, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Rd., Scarborough, ME 04074.

Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Bonnie’s memorial page, or to leave a condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Copy the Story Link