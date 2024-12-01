CASCO – Della A. Thorne, 78, of Casco, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

She was born on May 7, 1946, in Portland, a daughter of Frank P. and Faustena (York) Alley and attended local schools.

Della worked at the Shaw’s Supermarket in Falmouth for many years. She also worked alongside her husband in other various endeavors over the years including owning and operating Michael’s Convenience Store in South Portland as well as ABC Redemption Center in North Windham. There was also a time she worked as a nail technician in the area.

Della has been passionate about politics over the last several years and paid particular attention to this year’s elections.

She is survived by her husband, Walter, of Casco; daughters Terri J. McPhee of Old Orchard, Pamela A. Henderson of Old Orchard, and Dawn M. Wildes and her husband, Peter of Windham; grandchildren, Eric S. Lelansky and his wife Amber, Natasha L. Breton and her husband Joel, and Collin Wildes; stepchildren, Craig Thorne and his wife, Beth of Gray and their son, Patrick; Michelle Tucci and her husband Mark of Casco and their daughter, Maria; and Rae-Ann Griffin and her husband Shawn of Gray and their daughters Jule and Meghan; siblings Vera F. Gallant and her husband John J., Sr. of Merritt Island, Fla., and Gary M. Alley of Lisbon; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Dale S. Alley.

It was Della’s request that there not be any services. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd. in Casco. http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

Copy the Story Link