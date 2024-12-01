BUXTON – Marie Jeannette Darling of Flaggy Meadow Road, passed on Nov. 23, 2024, at the age of 102.

She was born in St. Fabian, Kent County, New Brunswick, Canada on March 17, 1922, a daughter of the late William and Adele (Bastarache) Melanson. At the age of 21, Jeannette traveled from her home in New Brunswick to visit her older sister in Buxton.

She met and married George Libby and lovingly raised their three children, George, Adele, and William. She was an extremely hardworking person with a deep-abiding faith.

In 1971, she married Don Darling and together they found enjoyment in traveling to many countries and entertaining friends and family. Don passed in 2002, yet she continued to maintain her home with the help of friends and family until three months ago.

Jeannette loved following all things related to the Royal Family in England. This year she sent a personal note to King Charles regarding his health. Six weeks later, she displayed his response from Buckingham Palace.

She was very proud of her age and always looked forward to her next birthday. She recently commented that “the Melanson girls did alright… three of us lived well past 100.”

Jeannette held veterans in the highest regard, deeply proud of her father and brother’s service in the Canadian Armed Forces. She continued to honor them by corresponding with many veterans, including classmates of her children.

Jeannette will be remembered for her warmth, her dedication to family, and her unwavering spirit. She was a remarkable woman, full of grace and love, and her legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

She was predeceased by her son, George Libby; her husband, Don Darling; her sister, Lina Lagel; and son-in-law, Dick Haskell and stepdaughters Sandra Bickford and Barbara Bickford.

She is survived and missed by her children Adele Haskell of Scarborough, William Libby and his wife Karen of Hollis, and stepdaughters Judy Berry and husband Wayne and Dawn Smith and her husband, Robert, of Waterboro. She is also survived by her brother, William Melanson and wife Carol of London, Ontario as well as their extended family members. Her memory will be carried on by her family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 6 from 12 to 1 p.m., followed by a 1 p.m. funeral service at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Rd. (Route 22) in Buxton. Burial will follow at South Buxton Cemetery. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to

Honor Flight Maine,

P.O. Box 699,

Brunswick, ME 04011

