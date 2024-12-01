OGUNQUIT – Nancy W. Perkins, beloved wife, mother and stepmother, passed away peacefully on Sept. 27, 2024 at the age of 91.

Born in Worcester, Mass., Nancy was the only child of Alice and Ralph Hedlund, and a graduate of Skidmore College. After returning from a year abroad in Paris (site of the notorious “Pickled Egg Incident”), her early years were marked by a vibrant career at McCann Erickson in New York City, N.Y. during her 20s, right smack in the “Mad Men” era. During that time, she met her best friends, Ann and Dorie, as well as her first husband, Harvey, with whom she had her daughter, Caroline.

After living for a few years in Wellesley, Mass., Nancy went north and settled in the picturesque town of Ogunquit, where she’d spent most summers since childhood, and where she became a well-known and respected member of the community. In the 1980s, she married her second husband, Newell, and together they ran “Fieldstone Inn,” a charming seaside bed and breakfast, welcoming guests from near and far (often Playhouse performers) who Nancy spoiled with her warm hospitality. Her love for entertaining was evident in the many gatherings she hosted, where laughter, joy, and outstanding home-cooked meals were always in abundance.

Nancy and Newell found peace and adventure sailing on the open waters of the Maine coast every summer, following the coast up to Canada and back. Nancy loved red geraniums, frogs, Mallomars, rubies, fried clams (with way too much salt), visiting New York City, N.Y., classical music, antique shopping, reading (she devoured books), Bette Davis movies, needlepoint, walking on the beach, beer in a frosted wine glass with ice, and her Westie, Ollie.

Nancy is survived by her devoted daughter, Caroline, her two stepsons, Christian and Jason; and her dog, Ollie, who remains loved and in the family. She truly passed in the most peaceful way possible, in a deep sleep with her daughter holding her hand, on a beautiful, sunny autumn afternoon.

Nancy’s legacy is one of warm hospitality, generosity, and an indomitable personality, and she was a joy to all who knew her. Her memory will be cherished by her family, friends, and the countless individuals whose lives she touched. As we bid farewell to Nancy, we celebrate a life extraordinarily well-lived and a spirit that will forever remain in our hearts.

A private graveside service was held in September at Riverside Cemetery in Ogunquit.

