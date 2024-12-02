While the classics from the likes of Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Bing Crosby and Mariah Carey are always delightful, there’s also a treasure trove of locally made holiday songs that you’ll want to incorporate into your seasonal listening sessions.

Here are some Maine-made Christmas tunes to fill your ears with holiday cheer, and the all-important sense of melancholy, because a sad holiday song has its place in the world too.

“Thank You, Paris Manufacturing Company,” by An Overnight Low

Let’s start on an entirely cheerful note.

An Overnight Low is Sam Anderson (vocals, guitar), Chad Walls (bass) and Ted Warner (guitar). Over the past couple of years, they’ve continued to add songs to their holiday EP, which you can find on Bandcamp. Previous singles include “Ornaments,” “Rankin-Bass” and “Gold Star,” among a few others. This year’s song is called “Thank You, Paris Manufacturing Company.” It’s essentially a thank-you note to a sled manufacturer. “The song captures the nostalgia and joy of racing down snow-covered hills with friends during the holiday season,” said Walls. The last few lines of the upbeat song say it all:

Only reindeer fly like that

From Maine to Mozambique

Now we all wear Santa’s Hat

Thank you, Paris Manufacturing Company

“Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening,” by Magic 8 Ball

Magic 8 Ball is a Midcoast band that formed in 2016 for the sole purpose of playing a one-off gig of Bob Dylan songs. That show went so well that others followed, along with ones featuring Tom Waits songs. Since then, Magic 8 Ball has played two shows a year, during the summer and winter solstice.

“Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening” is a poem by Robert Frost, published in 1923. This is the poem that gave the world these lines:

The woods are lovely, dark and deep

But I have promises to keep

And miles to go before I sleep

And miles to go before I sleep

Magic 8 Ball’s musical version is tender and lovely. Frost’s words flow freely from singer Ted DeMille against a backdrop of acoustic guitar (DeMille), piano (Ben Hunsberger), bass (Chris Dombrowski) and octave mandolin (Chris Moore). Harmony vocals from Hunsberger and Moore add to the tapestry.

Also, the outlook is quite good that the song will be part of the Magic 8 Ball winter solstice show at The Hill Arts in Portland on Dec. 21. Tickets are $22 in advance and are available at thehillarts.me.

“It Doesn’t Seem Like Christmas Without You,” by Buck T. Edwards

Presque Isle-born (and Portland resident) Buck Edwards’ entry into the holiday song ouevre is a knee-slapping, twangy little ditty that’s as sweet as pie, despite the lonesome lyrics.

Edwards croons mournfully, but with a glimmer of hope.

Christmas ‘morn, I hurry down the stairs

And see those gifts all waiting for me there

I’ll open one or two

It doesn’t seem like Christmas without you

“It Doesn’t Seem Like Christmas Without You” can be streamed on Spotify.

Here’s a live version of the song:

“Christmas Alone,” by Elroy

Keeping on the sadder side of the holiday song spectrum, “Christmas Alone” flows with heartfelt sadness, with an Americana sound from the Kittery-based band Elroy. The lyrics may be bitter, but this song is so good it deserves a spot on any respectable holiday playlist.

Bells will not ring, choirs won’t sing

I’ll keep the deadbolt ‘cross the door

I don’t want a tree or a Christmas CD

I don’t want to argue anymore

I want to spend Christmas alone

Elroy is Marc McElroy (vocals/guitar), Brian Coleman (bass), Charlie Kickham (guitar) and Adam Doiron.

“Christmas Alone” can be streamed on Spotify.

“A Christmas Time Tale,” by Bluejay Way

Let’s cheer right back up with the effervescent “A Christmas Time Tale” by Bluejay Way. The song was written by Augusta-based singer-songwriter John Hasnip and recorded by his band Bluejay Way.

Hasnip, who’s British, wrote the song in his home studio in 2018. He and his overseas Bluejay Way bandmates recorded the song remotely between Maine and Oxford, England.

What’s not to love about these whimsical lines?

Here comes happy Uncle George,

With his stubby fingers, and glass of port

Who dresses up as Santa Claus, for the kids.

There’s Aunty Claire and Cousin Fin,

Who laced the punch with Gordon’s Gin,

Mistletoe on a string and a stolen kiss

There’s a fun, animated video on YouTube or you can stream “A Christmas Time Tale” on Spotify.

For a Maine-made holiday playlist with 25 songs to pair with your tree-trimming, eggnog, drives to grandma’s house and present-wrapping, look for A Very Maine Christmas on Spotify.

