Your headline writers are usually outstanding. You should give a bonus to whoever wrote, “The pain in Spain is mainly the rent drain,” (about the affordable housing shortage there, Nov. 24). But writers need to be more careful about categorizing households as “low income.”
Tuesday’s (Nov. 26, 2024) Page 1 print headline, about UNE’s new scholarship program (“Low income, high-achieving UNE students to get free tuition”), categorized as “low-income” about 60% of U.S. households that have incomes of under $100,000. Six in 10 U.S. households “low-income?” Seriously? This scholarship program threshold is 25% higher than the U.S. household median and 32% above Maine’s median, so it doesn’t even limit itself to students with below-typical family incomes.
Thanks for using an alternative headline in the online edition.
Carlene Byron
Topsham
